Jean Phyllis Stoddard Rollwitz, 93, passed away on December 3, in Billings, Montana. Jean was born May 16, 1929 to Archie and Vera Stoddard. She was the oldest of four children: Jean, Doris, Ronald and Charlotte. She was raised in Billings attending Orchard Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Senior High School. Jean graduated high school in 1947.

When Jean was 15, she met her soul mate, Patrick Rollwitz. They were married in 1948. Pat was in the Coast Guard and when he was on leave, he said "let's get married." Pat and Jean planned their wedding in two weeks, got married, and then moved to Ketchikan, Alaska. They lived in Ketchikan for one year, living on the side of a hill with 97 steps to get to their apartment. What an adventure!

Pat and Jean had four children: Michael, Kathie, Connie, and Lee. Jean took care of her household, her children, and two rental properties. In 1964, they purchased the house that Jean still lived in. Pat and Jean loved their gardening, both vegetables and flowers. Every spring, their yard was blooming with color!

Jean lovingly cared for her children until all four were in school. Then she began working with Joe Steffes as a secretary and receptionist. Then Jean found her calling with Dr. Arthur Foeste. She worked with Dr. Foeste until retirement in 1994.In 1975, Pat and Jean purchased land to build their cabin close to Nye, Montana. The Rollwitz Family cabin is a legacy for their children and grandchildren. They would spend every weekend building and developing their slice of heaven. When Jean retired, she was able to spend even more time at the cabin.

Besides spending her time at the cabin, Jean loved painting, needlepoint, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, collecting antiques, weekly changing and hanging her garden flags, and especially her leadership in Girl Scouts. Jean volunteered as a leader, both as a troop leader and a district leader and trainer. She loved Girl Scout camp and would volunteer as a camp counselor every summer.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ronald, and her husband of 66 years, Pat. Survivors include her four children. Mike (Pennie) Rollwitz, Kathie Daviau, Connie (Nik) Job, and Lee Rollwitz; her grandchildren Hannah (Pedro) Reyes, Ian (Meagan) Rollwitz, Aaron Daviau, Jason (Malanie) Daviau, Adam Daviau, Thaddeus (Jessica Lied) Hardy, and Megan (Zack) Smith; her great-grandchildren Livia Reyes, Avery Rollwitz, Levi Rollwitz, Patrick Daviau, Jakob Daviau, Leo Daviau, Kahlan Daviau, Ella Daviau-Romero, Austin Smith, Rylynn Smith, and Keelan Smith. Jean's sisters Charlotte Louk and Doris McMillan also survive Jean. Special thanks to the staff at Avantara Billings and Stillwater Hospice.

Celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Nye Volunteer Fire Department or a charity of your choice.