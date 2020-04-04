Jean Pust left this life as she lived it — with grace and faith on April 2, 2020. She was born May 8, 1934, in Weldon, Montana, to Inert and Evangeline Amundson. She lived in and around Glendive, where she met and married the love of her life, Lyle Pust, in 1953. Together, they raised seven children, Stephanie ‘Stevie' (Randy Schmitz) in Billings; Jancee (Rick Marcone) in Stratford, Connecticut; Tammy in Roseville, Minnesota; Lee (Bill Coffee) in Sacramento, California; Trish (Jay Kirk) in Billings; David in Minneapolis; and Kyle (Marguerite) in Bozeman. Grandchildren decorated their life with love and joy. They include Errin (Larry Moore), Anna (Luke Studer), Nathan (Melanie), Matthew and Lauren Schmitz (Crowell Cardneaux); Maegan (Darrell Hopkins), Ryan (Alison) and Jeremy Marcone; Whitney (Evan), Connor and Taylor Norton; Jonathan and Elizabeth Coffee; Jayson Kirk; and Kevyn and Eva Pust. Great-grandchildren followed and include Jacob and Delaney Studer; Noah and Mason Schmitz; and Olivia and Gianna Hopkins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; her parents; her brothers, Paul and Dave; her sister, Pat; a grandson, A.G.; and a daughter-in-law, Jenny Pust. She is survived by many friends, relatives on both sides of her family, and memories to last a lifetime.
She attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was instrumental in the work of the women of the church ,where she made lifelong friends. She worked as a bookkeeper at Rimrock Foundation for many years. For more than 40 years, she participated in a sewing club that met regularly and produced more memories than sewing, but was as dear to her as family.
If you knew her, you know that mere words do not serve to memorialize her life, her faith, her love of family and friends. Celebrate in your heart that there is a new star in heaven tonight. We are sure that she is dancing with dad and will be forever. Thanks, Mom, for your example, your life lessons, your humor, your Scandinavian roots, and your deep and abiding love for each of us. We know that you are where you want to be and we know that we will be together again someday.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lutheran World Relief or Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.