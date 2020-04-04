If you knew her, you know that mere words do not serve to memorialize her life, her faith, her love of family and friends. Celebrate in your heart that there is a new star in heaven tonight. We are sure that she is dancing with dad and will be forever. Thanks, Mom, for your example, your life lessons, your humor, your Scandinavian roots, and your deep and abiding love for each of us. We know that you are where you want to be and we know that we will be together again someday.