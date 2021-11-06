Jean Kathryn Wise, 99, died unexpectedly Oct. 19, 2021, after a fall in her apartment in Mesquite, Nevada.
Jean and her twin sister, Virginia, were born Sept. 16, 1922, to Harvey and Helene Barnett in Hardin, Montana. She grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of Hardin, where she milked cows and did daily chores before and after school.
Jean graduated from Hardin High School and then attended St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Billings, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1944, along with her sister. She married Luther K. (Luke) Wise, Sept. 1, 1944, in Billings after Luke returned from World War II. Jean worked as an RN at St. Vincent Hospital for a number of years raising her family and living in Billings.
Jean and Luke traveled to and from Australia over a 25 year period of ranching in the Northern Territory and Queensland, Australia. After selling the Australian ranches they purchased the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. In 1996, Luke and Jean purchased Fish Creek Ranch in Eureka, Nevada, raising cattle for more than 20 years. Luke and Jean lived in Billings and Las Vegas before permanently moving to Mesquite, Nevada, in 2005.
Jean was a member of the Yellowstone Country Club in Billings for many years. She was an avid golfer and loved to play Bridge. In 2014, Jean moved to Sterling Court Retirement Home in St. George, Utah, where she lived for 5 years and then, in 2019, moved to Mesa Valley Estates and Assisted Living in Mesquite.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Luther (Luke) Wise; her brother, Byron Barnett; and her twin sister, Virginia (Wilson) Richards.
She is survived by her son, James K Wise (Diane), Billings; her daughter Bette Jean Pederson (Lawrence), Mesquite, NV; five grandchildren, Jason Wise (Sarah), Laurel, MT; Christopher Wise, Astoria, NY; Keri McMeans (Matt), Dayton, WY; Pamela Long (Bob), Portland, OR; and Matthew Mead, Mesquite, NV. Six great grandchildren, Chase and Bo Wise, Kade and Cash McMeans and Sara and Ella Long.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Mesquite, NV. The family requests that contributions be made to The Food Group, (community feeding children), c/o Keri McMeans, Executive Director, P.O. Box 6702, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
