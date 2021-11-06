Jean Kathryn Wise, 99, died unexpectedly Oct. 19, 2021, after a fall in her apartment in Mesquite, Nevada.

Jean and her twin sister, Virginia, were born Sept. 16, 1922, to Harvey and Helene Barnett in Hardin, Montana. She grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of Hardin, where she milked cows and did daily chores before and after school.

Jean graduated from Hardin High School and then attended St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Billings, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1944, along with her sister. She married Luther K. (Luke) Wise, Sept. 1, 1944, in Billings after Luke returned from World War II. Jean worked as an RN at St. Vincent Hospital for a number of years raising her family and living in Billings.

Jean and Luke traveled to and from Australia over a 25 year period of ranching in the Northern Territory and Queensland, Australia. After selling the Australian ranches they purchased the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. In 1996, Luke and Jean purchased Fish Creek Ranch in Eureka, Nevada, raising cattle for more than 20 years. Luke and Jean lived in Billings and Las Vegas before permanently moving to Mesquite, Nevada, in 2005.