Jeanette Fay Healy

VICTOR — Jeanette Fay Gray Healy, age 80, of Victor, Montana passed away Nov. 9, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. She was born Sept. 12, 1941 in Choteau, Montana to Irl Joseph Gray and Rebecca Eloise Johnson. She was married to Michael James Healy.

Jan was a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (RN, BSN) from Montana State University in Bozeman. Throughout her career, she worked as a nurse in the emergency room at Deaconess Medical Center and in orthopedics at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Without question, she enjoyed working in the emergency room the most and spent the majority of her career working there. Many of her closest friendships developed from her work as a nurse.

Jan was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different assignments throughout her life, some of which were temple ordinance worker at the Billings Montana Temple and Relief Society President and ministering sister (formerly visiting teacher) in Stevensville, Montana. She was a wonderful quiet example of daily scripture study and personal prayer. The book from which she gained the most spiritual strength is The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ. She was able to overcome many many challenges throughout her life because of her faith in Jesus Christ. Through her example, she taught this to her children.