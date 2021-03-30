Jeanette Jean Bieber

Jeanette Jean Bieber, age 83, died suddenly on March 15, 2021 at Mission Ridge, Billings, MT. Her parents were John and Lenora (Schlepp) Bieber. Cremation has occurred, and she wanted no services. Born in Aberdeen, SD, she grew up on farms in SD, without electricity or running water for her first years.

Jeanette earned B.A. and M.S. degrees from Northern State College, Aberdeen, 1960 and 1961, followed by teaching at Eastern Montana College for 25 years. The one interruption in that career was her work in Bozeman getting an Ed.D. degree from MSU Bozeman. In 1982 she married Norton Moses, a fellow professor at EMC.

Jeanette had many responsibilities at EMC and with regional/national Business Ed. organizations. She authored several books, mainly about computers, and published 'Able Times, 'a newsletter for people with disabilities. Her main passion during retirement was in helping adults, financially and otherwise, who had cerebral palsy, a malady that afflicted her only brother (Jim). During her post-EMC years she had two employments elsewhere in Billings and several volunteer activities. She is survived by three of her four sisters and by her husband of 38 years.

In recent years she occasionally said, '1 want to be remembered as someone who was kind and generous.' She certainly was that.