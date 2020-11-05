Jeanette 'Jeannie' Simpson

Jeanette ‘Jeannie' Simpson of Billings left us on Oct. 6, 2020. Jeannie was 80 and passed of natural causes after several years of Alzheimer's. Jeanette was born to Carl H. and Mable G. Foltz on Nov. 19, 1939 in Sheridan, WY. Jeannette graduated from Billings Senior.

Jeannie & Jack married on Dec. 14, 1957 in Billings. They had three sons, R. Curt, Mark, & B.J. They moved many times but finally relocated back to Billings after Jack retired.

Jeannie will always be with us in our hearts and the many wonderful memories that she gave to everyone through her love and her presence in our lives.

Jeannie is preceded by Jack Simpson who left us on August 2, 2018 and both of her parents. Jeannie is survived by her sister Joanne (Lloyd) Lorash and brother Duane Foltz, her three children R. Curt; Mark; B.J. (Heidi); three Aunts, six Nieces, four Grandchildren and nine Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service was held on Friday Oct. 9, 2020 at the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Organization (www.alz.org)

