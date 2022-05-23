Jeanette Leann Spotted Bear Richardson, Matsuatsa (Sweet Grass), was called home May 18.

She was born July 29, 1937 to the late Theodore P. Spotted Bear and Emma Coffey-Smells. She was a member of the Greasy Mouth Clan (Crow Tribe) and child of the Flint Knife Clan (Hidatsa Tribe) and was an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota under the Hidatsa Tribe.

Born in Elbowoods, ND, raised in Billings and Pryor, MT. She attended Haskell Institute in Lawerence, KS in 1958. She will be laid to rest in North Dakota next to her father Theodore Spotted Bear.

She met and married Ira Richardson in Washington, DC in the year 1960, giving birth to her four children: Glenda McConnell, Owen Richardson, Raymond Richardson, and Darla Evankovich.

Jeanette worked as a secretary, teacher's aide, assistant manager for an arts and crafts business, and was especially proud to be a Scout Leader for both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, bowling and most of all, Pow Wows. Jeanette was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary Little Shell Unit Post #300 of North Dakota.

She was the person so many people turned to for advice and comfort in difficult times. As a woman of incredible generosity, she was always there to listen. For those who knew her, she loved going to the movies and was an avid reader of science fiction and historical novels.

The following preceded her in death: parents: Theodore Spotted Bear and Emma Coffey-Smells; brothers: Sylvester Spotted Bear and Bruce Spotted Bear, Sr.; sisters: Donna Hein, and Julia Roundface.

She is survived by her brothers: Max Spotted Bear, Sr. and Melton "Jerry" Spotted Bear; sisters: Rosemary "Toots" Round Face, Sharon Smells, and Patrice Not Afraid (Jake Tall Bull); children: Glenda McConnell, Owen (Emma) Richardson, Raymond (Diane) Richardson, Darla (Robert) Evankovich; grandchildren: Bethany (Jeffrey Daniel) McConnell, Janine (Joshua) Aaby, Tausilia (Jesse) Wheeler, Cullen (Diamond) Richardson, Lewis Richardson, Tashina (Melvin) Richardson, Cory Richardson, Hank Richardson, Shaney (Jesse) Fevold, Cedar Richardson, Morgan Richardson, Diamond (Cullen) Richardson, and Randi Lou (Sam) Wambach; great-grandchildren: Miles Daniel, Sivale Tusi, Carolyn Wheeler, RK Malcolm, Devin Richardson, Irie Richardson, Kaius Casados, Siv Fevold, Theodore Wambach, and Winona Wambach. Extended families include: Round Face, ND Spotted Bears, Coffey, Smells, Tusi, Hein, Not Afraid, Windy Boy, Nagel-Henry, White Plume, Bears Tail, Rush, and Goes Ahead, we deeply apologize if we've missed anyone; Jeanette's love, inspiration, and faith touched many in her community over eight decades and she has many who knew her as family, a dear friend, and many called her Grandma, Kaala, and Mom.