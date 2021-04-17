Jeanette W. Barkell

Mom was a very strong, independent lady who faced every challenge or loss with courage, and expected the same from her children. Family was the focus of her life; she was always there when anyone needed an ear. She had many talents and hobbies; she was a very creative artist, loved to fish, take rides in the mountains and golf. She laid every brick and planted every flower, tree and bush in her beautiful yard. She loved to travel and was able to see several countries in Europe, visited Australia, took cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and through the Panama Canal, and enjoyed many holidays in Hawaii. She loved the ocean, where she could sit, hear the waves and watch the beautiful sunsets.