Jeanette W. Barkell

Our incredible mother passed away peacefully on April 2, 2021, at the age of 94. Most of her life was spent in Butte; winters in Bullhead City, Arizona; and her last two years in Billings with her daughter.
Mom was a very strong, independent lady who faced every challenge or loss with courage, and expected the same from her children. Family was the focus of her life; she was always there when anyone needed an ear. She had many talents and hobbies; she was a very creative artist, loved to fish, take rides in the mountains and golf. She laid every brick and planted every flower, tree and bush in her beautiful yard. She loved to travel and was able to see several countries in Europe, visited Australia, took cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and through the Panama Canal, and enjoyed many holidays in Hawaii. She loved the ocean, where she could sit, hear the waves and watch the beautiful sunsets.
Waiting for her in heaven was her loving family; husband Keith (1988); daughter and son-in-law Judie and Jack Casagranda (1995); and her very special mom, Lena Ricketts (1999). Those left behind to miss her every day are her daughter, Susan Maddock; son Terry (Patti) Barkell; son Tom (Jan) Barkell; grandchildren Chris (Sara), Curt (Randi), Cory (Heather) Casagranda, Lane (Laurie), Chad Maddock, Ryan (Julia) Barkell, Lisa (Jason) Snyder, Heath Barkell; great-grandchildren Soraya, Cassie, Dennis (Taylor), Amanda Casagranda; Brooke (Stephen) Smith, Brock, Chaz, Mikaela, Halle Maddock, Jenna, Dylan and Tracey Barkell; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Cameron Smith, Parker, Cooper and Bristol Jeanette Casagranda; and many friends who called her friend, mom and grandma.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. A million times we cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. To the grave we travel, the flowers placed with care. No one knows the heartache, as we turn to leave you there. If tears could build a stairway and heartaches build a lane, we would walk a path to heaven and bring you back again.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
