Jeanne Barker passed away on March 25, 2023.
Funeral service will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on April 4 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Take Two Equine horse rescue at: taketwoequinerescue.com.
A full obituary can be found on the Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary website.
