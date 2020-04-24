Jeanne (Cookson) French, 91, of Plentywood, passed away on April 21, 2020, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Jeanne was born in McCabe, Montana, on June 4, 1928, to Rosella and Thomas Cookson. She married Dick French of Medicine Lake, Montana, in 1950. They made their life together in Medicine Lake where she was a teacher, later moving to Plentywood where she continued her teaching career at Plentywood Schools. She was very involved in her community and church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by so many.