Jeanne died at home with her family around her after a long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. We will have a celebration of life at a later date when friends can gather. Thank you all who loved this amazing woman.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Edlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
