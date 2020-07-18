Jeanne Jacobson
Jeanne Jacobson, 82, of Billings, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. Jeanne Jacobson was born to Ludwig and Magdelena Rieger on Nov. 10, 1937, in Trail City, South Dakota.

A celebration of life service for Jeanne will at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory, 1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT 59102. Further information about this can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.

