Jeanne L. Green went home and joined her Savior on January 8, 2023.

Jeanne was born on July 18, 1930 in Forsyth, MT to Guy and Mildred Hough. She married Charles "Sonny" Green on February 24, 1952, who was a rancher southeast of Miles City, MT, where she worked and lived most of her life. They had 3 children, Tana Green, Mary "Peggy" Baker, and Richard "Rick" Green.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, with family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, MT. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City, MT. Interment will follow in the family lot at Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, Montana.

