Jeanne L. Green went home and joined her Savior on January 8, 2023.
Jeanne was born on July 18, 1930 in Forsyth, MT to Guy and Mildred Hough. She married Charles "Sonny" Green on February 24, 1952, who was a rancher southeast of Miles City, MT, where she worked and lived most of her life. They had 3 children, Tana Green, Mary "Peggy" Baker, and Richard "Rick" Green.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, with family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, MT. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City, MT. Interment will follow in the family lot at Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, Montana.
To leave condolences for the family please visit: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.