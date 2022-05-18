Jeanne Marie Woodard peacefully went home to Jesus on May 16, while surrounded by her loving family, after 83 wonderful years.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens and luncheon at Trinity Lutheran to follow.