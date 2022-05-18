Jeanne Marie Woodard peacefully went home to Jesus on May 16, while surrounded by her loving family, after 83 wonderful years.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens and luncheon at Trinity Lutheran to follow.
For full obituary, please visit michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.