Jeanne Sue Barrett

Jeanne enjoyed watching college and NFL football, as well as NASCAR racing. There was nobody better at being an armchair quarterback or a NASCAR driver. Like they were going to hear her through the TV. I know the neighbors did. She loved going on lunch dates and shopping trips with her granddaughters. Every summer Jeanne enjoyed tending to her roses and flowers. Jeanne loved her family very much. She will always be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you mom!