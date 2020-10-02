 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeanne Sue Barrett
0 entries

Jeanne Sue Barrett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanne Sue Barrett

The Barrett family is sad to announce the passing of Jeanne, who went home to be with the Lord on Sept 27, 2020.

She is survived by her sons Fred and Jason and their wives, Shevaun and Pam. Also, two granddaughters, Lynsey and Emiley; and two grand kitties.

Jeanne enjoyed watching college and NFL football, as well as NASCAR racing. There was nobody better at being an armchair quarterback or a NASCAR driver. Like they were going to hear her through the TV. I know the neighbors did. She loved going on lunch dates and shopping trips with her granddaughters. Every summer Jeanne enjoyed tending to her roses and flowers. Jeanne loved her family very much. She will always be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you mom!

Memorial service for our mom will be held next year in Cody, Wyoming.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News