Jeannette Dols joined her Lord at the age of 95 on July 15, 2020. Jeannette was born on Nov. 21, 1924, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to William and Martha Blair. In March 1945, she married Gary V. Dols and, upon his completion of Chiropractic College in 1950, they moved to Billings where they raised two daughters, Connie and Renee and two sons, Vance and Guy. Jeannette was secretary to several presidents of Eastern Montana College (MSUB) from 1970 through 1989. A woman of faith, she was blessed to be a long-time member of Faith Chapel. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts Council and an active member of P.E.O. She cherished her volunteer time in each of her children's school and extra-curricular activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, her sons Guy and Vance, her daughter, Renee, and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Connie, of McMinnville, Oregon.

Many heartfelt thanks and much appreciation to the staff at RiverStone Hospice who have cared for Jeannette with professionalism, love, and compassion.

A small graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeannette's name to RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 South 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101-4200.

