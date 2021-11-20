On Nov. 10, 2021, we lost our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. When she entered the world, she cried and the world rejoiced. When she left this world, we cried and the heavens rejoiced.

Jeannie V. Scott was born in Billings to Martin and Nellie McPhee on Sept. 23, 1941.

Jeannie met Jerry Scott working at St. Vincent's hospital while both were attending Eastern Montana College. Jerry's charm quickly swept her off her feet and they were married in 1962 in Billings. After spending the first couple of years of their married life in Billings, they moved to Roberts. While starting her family, Jeannie earned her BS in elementary education. After a year at Michigan State University, they moved to Bridger where they would raise their five children and become an integral part of the local community for over 50 years.

Jeannie's home was always a warm place to be where she made everyone feel welcome.

She was involved in her church through the Cursillo movement, bible studies and the Altar Society. She was active in area schools as both a substitute teacher and a volunteer. A lifelong learner, she loved games, puzzles, cooking, reading, calligraphy, art and most of all being with her friends and family.