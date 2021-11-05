Jedidiah Christian Hoffman

Jed attended Park City High School where he made many friends. He was a smart, kind, confident and light-hearted kid who made an impact on those he shared life with. Jed enjoyed his friends and extra-curricular activities. He competed in the FFA Ag Expo, basketball, golf and of course football. His goal was to bring a state championship to Park City.

There was always something going on at the Hoffman house, building racing lawn mowers, homecoming floats, ATV assisted sledding and working on vehicles. Jed and his friends had a blast together and were creative and industrious, it wasn't enough just to do something, they had to do it with style. This last summer, Jed and his dad built his very own shop to provide a place to host these projects and where Jed planned to restore his grandpa's '72 Ford. He only got to truly enjoy the shop for a few weeks but for those couple of weeks he was beaming.

Jed was part of a close-knit family, he made time for his mom and dad, and said “Love you” every time he left the house. He took care of his mom, and she looked forward to him coming home for lunch each day. He was close to his older sister, they shared lots of conversations together. The evidence of God's hand was on his life. He had lots of friends and the family is blessed to hear all the stories of how Jed was a safe person to be around, how he tried to include others and of his great sense of humor.