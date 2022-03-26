Jeff Andersen, age 60, passed away in Billings on March 17, 2022, from complications of a stroke and cancer.

A genuinely happy guy, Jeff could find a drop of humor in a vast desert of gloom. His bliss was fishing. Proud to be born in Billings, he was one of six children raised by Harry and Doris Andersen.

He enjoyed family activities, including skiing at Red Lodge and boating at Cooney Dam. He graduated from Billings Senior High School and then attended MSU Bozeman, graduating as a Mechanical Engineer.

In 1985 he began working at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA. He then transferred to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. He was serious about keeping his sailors' vessels safe. After retirement in 2018 he moved back to Billings with his wife of 37 years, Bette, and his pet turtle of 32 years, Turbo.

Jeff is survived by five siblings: Dave Andersen (Sharon); Doug Andersen (Cathy); Jeff Butler (Joy); Janice Capdeville (Jeff); Jay Butler; and also his lifelong good friend, Larry Hanson.

Sitting around a campfire with friends and family, keeping the flames burning ‘til dawn – that was Jeff.

Cremation has taken place. At Jeff's request, no formal service will be held. All are invited to attend an open house at Bette & Jeff's home on Saturday April 2, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m.