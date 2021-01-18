It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey David Proebstel, 60, announces that he passed away peacefully and suddenly at his home in Billings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Jeff was a loving father, son, brother, granddad and a friend to many. He left this world far too soon as he had just retired and was looking forward to a future filled with adventure, travel, family, and friends.
Jeff was born on Oct. 4, 1960 and raised in Missoula, Montana. When he was a senior at Hellgate High School, he moved with his family to Arizona. He then graduated from high school in Peoria, Arizona. After high school, he and his brother Dan worked in the oil fields of Wyoming for a few years.
Jeff returned to Missoula in the mid-1980s and worked with his parents at their video store, Adventureland Video, until it was sold. He was then employed as a welder and machine operator for Montana Rail Link and held multiple positions with them for over 30 years. Jeff was married for three years to Kimberlee Adkins and for eight years to Trinity Houk.
Jeff loved to hunt, fish, camp and be in the mountains. He loved to ride snowmobiles, ATVs, trail bikes and motorcycles. He even was known to take a joy ride on a child's Big Wheel Trike! Although he took some serious licks, he was not deterred from achieving his dream of owning a new Harley Davidson. Then, he dressed it up with new wheels, a new fairing and all the chrome he could find! For the last five years, he attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South Dakota, camping and riding with friends. More plans to explore the country were in the works when he passed.
Jeff was adventuresome, honest, generous, thoughtful, loyal, decent, friendly, and funny. He lived his life with integrity and humor. He forgave freely and did not bear a grudge. He never met a stranger, but his family came first. And he shared his wisdom, sometimes unsolicited, because it was his greatest desire to see them succeed.
Fond of old cars and other antiques, Jeff fulfilled another lifelong dream of owning an antique car when he purchased a fully restored 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner last summer. And, he was already having fun driving that car!
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Alice Graham Proebstel and John and Nora Deschamps McCloskey, and by a granddaughter, Jazmine Rae Hewitt. Jeff leaves behind a son, Keith Hammond of Casper, Wyoming; a son, Nicholas Proebstel of Missoula; a daughter, Jacqueline Hewitt of Billings; a stepson, Tyler Adkins, (Amanda) of Missoula; a stepdaughter Melissa Riley of Clarkston, Washington; a stepdaughter, Maija Houk of Missoula; a stepson Cody Houk of Missoula; his parents, Graham and Patricia Proebstel of Missoula; a sister, Cori Drake of Seeley Lake; a brother, Dan Proebstel (Dawn) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren; two nieces; many cousins; and a multitude of friends.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Cremation has taken place. Jeff's ashes will be scattered at his favorite places across Montana. A cenotaph will be placed as a memorial at a grave in St. Mary's Cemetery Annex in Missoula. Due to current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
