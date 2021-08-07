Jeffrey Gene Butcher, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Billings on July 29, 2021. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many.

Jeff was born in Helena on Sept. 27, 1951. He was adopted at the age of 2 to Grant and Elizabeth Butcher of Billings and sister Jennifer Scala. He was active in football and basketball, and graduated from West High School in 1970. He attended the University of Montana – Missoula, where he rode bareback broncs and worked towards his psychology degree. Although he was one semester short of earning his degree, his psychology knowledge was put to use multiple times in raising his children! His time in Missoula was filled with working as a parole officer a flight instructor training pilots to fly single engine planes, and meeting the love of his life, Carrie Bailey, on a blind date. Six months later, they were married on June 8, 1974, and celebrated 47 years together this summer.