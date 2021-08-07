Jeffrey Gene Butcher, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Billings on July 29, 2021. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many.
Jeff was born in Helena on Sept. 27, 1951. He was adopted at the age of 2 to Grant and Elizabeth Butcher of Billings and sister Jennifer Scala. He was active in football and basketball, and graduated from West High School in 1970. He attended the University of Montana – Missoula, where he rode bareback broncs and worked towards his psychology degree. Although he was one semester short of earning his degree, his psychology knowledge was put to use multiple times in raising his children! His time in Missoula was filled with working as a parole officer a flight instructor training pilots to fly single engine planes, and meeting the love of his life, Carrie Bailey, on a blind date. Six months later, they were married on June 8, 1974, and celebrated 47 years together this summer.
Their early marriage included a home filled with pilots, friends and visits to see family. Jeff worked for two years as a flight instructor for Executive Aviation. While being a flight instructor, Jeff befriended one of his students, Dick Althaus, who eventually convinced him to try his hand at sales for the company that he owned, Selbys ESSCO. Jeff absorbed every piece of information on survey equipment during his time and, after two years with Selbys, took a job with Lietz Instruments and later with Nikon as a regional sales manager, furthering his knowledge in the survey industry and meeting lifelong friends. Jeff and Carrie moved to many cities for work: Chicago, Seattle, Livingston, and making their final stop in Billings, with their three kids Heather, Heidi and Justin.
Jeff and Carrie bought Selbys in 1984, which allowed him to be home with his cherished family. Together, they worked tirelessly to build Selbys into the successful company that it is today.
Jeff and Carrie built lifelong friendships with many in Billings. Jeff loved his family and friends, and was quick to tell a story about his children or make a special dinner for all to enjoy. Jeff's grandchildren were his next joy, watching them do what they loved. He would be found playing with them and asking about the latest accomplishments. Jeff loved barbecues and gatherings with family and friends; he always loved trying a new recipe that would take a full day of cooking. Jeff also loved Disney World and would talk for hours about tours, resorts and restaurants. He loved being treated like a # 1 customer while enjoying the magic of Disney.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Carrie of Billings; daughter Heather (Donovan) Mosser of Billings; daughter Heidi (Dustin) Grevious of Billings; son Justin (Candice) Butcher of Bozeman; his beloved grandchildren, Gage, Brinnley, and Woodnaica Grevious; Isaac and Hadley Mosser; Blake and Alexa Butcher; sister Jennifer (Phil) Scala of Billings; father-in-law Everrett Bailey of Clyde Park. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Grant; mother Elizabeth; and mother-in-law Joyce Bailey.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT 59106, with a celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be directed to the following charitable organizations: IDEA (International Deaf Education Association Philippines), PO Box 20715, Billings, MT 59104, www.ideadeaf.org; Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, PO Box 80807, Billings, MT 59108, www.yellowstonefoundation.org.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
