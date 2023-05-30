Jeffrey L. Womack passed away May 22, 2023. Born July 22, 1950 in Idaho Falls, ID he lived in Billings from 1974-1991. Motorsports enthusiast, business owner, beloved father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his son Scott, wife Gladys, step-son Matthew and four grandchildren.
