Jeffrey Lynn "Jeff" Muus (67) left this earth for Heaven December 3, following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Diagnosed several years ago, Jeff surprised his doctors, if not his family, by simply refusing to give in to the disease or the prognosis. Instead, in his characteristic resilient manner, he continued to spend days on the Yellowstone River fishing with his brothers and his buddies, playing cards and visiting with his family well into the night for months and even years beyond what was predicted.

Jeff had a great outlook on life, regularly displayed through his keen sense of humor, often displayed through his poetic gift, amusing those who spent time with him through those funny verses.

A master craftsman at his chosen trade of drywall construction, Jeff was a hard worker who excelled in his field. He applied that same ethic of hard work and excellence in the helping of others. Jeff would answer the call when others needed a hand and was always ready to step in to help anyone he could.

In addition to family and fishing, there was football. Jeff and his wife, Vikki, were die-hard, lifelong Raiders fans - Oakland, Los Angeles, back to Oakland, to Las Vegas - no matter the city, Jeff was black and silver to the bone.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Harold, and mother, Lillian. He is survived by his wife, Vikki; his son Justin (Jesse) of Missoula, Montana; grandsons Andrew, Marlowe, and River; his daughter Krista Shaw (Jared) of Billings, Montana; and granddaughter, CoCo; his brothers Keith Spoklie of Rigby, Idaho, Ken (Pam) of Billings, Montana, Steven (Cyndi); and sisters Barb Limpus (Mark) of Bozeman, Montana; Linda Blomberg (Rick) of Billings, Montana; and their families.

He will forever be loved and greatly missed. We are very thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Billings Clinic Cancer Center, Stillwater Hospice, and Synergy Home Care, and for the wonderful support of our family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings, MT at 10:30 a.m. on December 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Billings Clinic Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society, or Stillwater Hospice.