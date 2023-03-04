Jeffrey Samuel Howell, age 61, died of pancreatic cancer on February 8. Jeff was born on September 3, 1961 in Casper, WY to Mervyn Tate Howell and Ardyce Elaine (Christiansen) Howell. Jeff spent his first 8 years in Casper, moving to Billings, MT after his parents divorced.

Jeff's entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on. When he was 9 years old, he peddled Spud Nut donuts to the downtown Billings office workers. By all accounts, he was a big hit with the bank tellers and secretaries, all of whom were women. The little tow-headed boy with the wagon and big smile won them over.

Jeff's first love was sports, especially baseball. He started his Little League career in Casper and continued his passion in Billings. In 1973 his team won the State Championship in Great Falls and got to travel to the Regional game in San Bernardino, CA. They lost that game, but some of the other boys were so impressed by his left handed pitching that they wanted to practice with him. They had never hit against a southpaw before. He also took up boxing, gymnastics, football and basketball in junior high and high school. He continued to play league softball long into adulthood.

By the time he was in junior high, his love of music took over. His two older sisters had turned him on to rock 'n roll and schooled him in the genre. He began playing guitar and piano, mostly self-taught. He was a tenor in the chorus and in the acapella West Winds Choir. Jeff graduated from Billings West High School in 1979.

Following high school, Jeff's love of music turned to radio and after completing broadcasting school and perfecting his "radio voice" he spent the next 40 years in radio and doing voice-overs for local and national commercials. His first job was at KOOK radio, where he became one of the original Breakfast Flakes with his morning drive partner, having their caricatured photo plastered on cereal boxes all over town. He worked there for many years, sometimes taking time off to pursue other opportunities in Worland, WY, Yakima, WA and Casper. He always returned to Billings. He ended up teaching at May School of Broadcasting, where he taught a young woman named Sandy Martinez.

In 1991, Jeff and Sandy married and went on to have 5 children. For the most part they raised their family in Columbus, MT where Jeff designed and built a beautiful home in a rural area. In addition to being a loving, involved and doting father, Jeff moonlighted as a dispatcher with the Stillwater County Sheriff's office and was instrumental in saving many lives along the way.

Throughout all these years, Jeff continued to play music in local bands, including Six Gun Melody, Kactus Jack and The 7th Avenue Band. He was a busy guy!

After Jeff and Sandy's divorce, he re-connected with a former girlfriend from many years before, Nola Rohde-Vollmer. They married in 2015 and made their home in Billings, where Jeff continued to work in radio. Some of his last work was at MOJO, which live-streamed every morning. His sister and cousins would tune in each day and chat about his excellent (or not) musical choices. In 2020, Jeff and Nola started Lifetime Memories of You which recorded interviews combined with videography. Jeff was a master at putting people at ease whether it was recording an ad for radio, telling somebody's life history or working a crowd during a performance.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved step-mother of 42 years, Rita Howell, his sister and best friend, Kelly Joice, his only nephew, Dallas Southward and his daughter Alexandria. He is survived by his wife, Nola and children Stevie Rae Cross (Brandon), Shayna Osborne (Kade), Erik Howell and Samantha Howell, along with their mother, Sandy Martinez Mahoney; three grandchildren, Bubba, Stormi Rae and Asher Cross; sister, Chris Harrison (Mike); 6 nieces, 2 uncles, 17 cousins and several great-nieces and nephews. Jeff was always a family first person and he cherished his connections with all of them. He never failed to participate in a family gathering.

Jeff's last wish was to die in San Francisco, one of his favorite places. His wife and sister made that happen and he spent his last 3 weeks at his sister's home overlooking the San Francisco Bay. He had the best view from his hospital bed and died at peace with the world.

Jeff's memorial service will be held at the First Alliance Church in Billings, MT on Monday, March 6, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. His ashes will be scattered at a later date in a peaceful place. Memorials may be made to Caringbridge.org or the Montana Rescue Mission.

Green Street Mortuary

649 Green Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

(415) 433-5692