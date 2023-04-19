Jeffrey Scott Krieger found peace and eternal love on April 15, 2023. Jeff was born on March 13, 1970, to Garry and Linda Krieger in Billings MT. Jeff grew up in Billings, MT, where he enjoyed playing sports and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff married the love of his life, Emily Stewart, on September 2, 2016. They resided in Billings. Jeff and Emily have two Brittany Spaniels, affectionately known as "The Girls": Kenya and Daisy, whom he loved to nurture and care for. Jeff attended MSU on a tennis scholarship. He later transferred and graduated from Eastern MT College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Jeff had a long successful career with Ferguson Enterprises. Jeff loved to travel and create many memories with his family and friends.