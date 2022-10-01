We are sorry to announce that Jeffry Camp went into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday September 21. Jeff's infectious personality and big smile will be greatly missed among those that knew him.

Jeff was a 4th of July baby born to Faye Hultgren and Jim Camp in Bozeman, MT on July 4, 1973. He grew up most of his years in Billings where he graduated from Skyview High School in 1991.

Jeff's passion growing up was hanging out with friends, playing football, and playing little league baseball. He met and married Deedee Nyberg and they had three awesome boys: Rowdy, Duke and Brody. Jeff sacrificed and chose for many years to stay at home to raise their boys; they were the joy of his life, he loved them so very much. He enjoyed coaching the boys little league baseball teams and actively participating in their lives. Jeff eventually went on to get his nursing degree and became a nurse. He enjoyed playing golf, cheering on the Vikings and was a big Nascar fan.

He is survived by his ex-wife Deedee Nyberg Camp of Goodyear, AZ; his sons Rowdy Camp, Duke Camp and Brody Camp of Goodyear, AZ. He is also survived by his mother Faye Hultgren of Billings, MT; his dad and stepmother Jim and Judy Camp of Hendersonville, NC; sister Brandi (Gabe) Lapito of Billings; brother Hub Hultgren of Scottsdale, AZ; brother Jason (Jodi) Camp of Bozeman, MT; sister Angie (Gary) Meyers of Rapid City, SD; stepsister Heather (Sherrod) Kyle of Albuquerque, NM; stepbrothers Tony Pacheco of Hendersonville, NC, and Bret Pacheco of Bozeman, MT; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Sheldon Hultgren, and his grandparents.

Jeff will dearly be missed by many of those that knew him. Rest In Peace Jeffry, we love and miss you! There will be no public funeral, a celebration of life will be held for family members and friends.