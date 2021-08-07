On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Jenette Elane (Pepperl) Croft from Lake Stevens, Washington passed peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven after a courageous 2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 80.
Jenette was born on Jan. 14, 1941 in Ogden, Utah to Lawrence and Erma Pepperl. She graduated high school in Manitou Springs, Colorado before meeting the love of her life, Thomas Edgar Croft. Tom and Jenette were married in Manitou Springs on August 28, 1960. Eventually they relocated to the family ranch in Red Lodge, Montana where Tom grew up. They lovingly raised two daughters, DeV Croft Johnston and Darla Croft (Kevin) Halverson, and a son, Larry Croft.
Jenette was an amazing horticulturist, she even had a plant that has survived since her wedding almost 61 years ago. She devoted her life to God and taking care of her family. Besides having an exceptionally close relationship with her children, she also doted on the three granddaughters in her life, Kara Johnston (Matt) Tarsi, Kendra Halverson (Ryan) Burke and Destinee Halverson. But the six great-grandsons helped complete her mission to share her love with those around her. They are Hadley, Ryker and Thorin Tarsi, and Atticus, Arthur and Abram Burke.
Jenette was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers-in-law William Pate and Dennis Lang. She is survived by her husband, children, son-in-law, granddaughters, great-grandsons, and her loving sisters Norma Pate, Barbara Lang, and Donna (Dave) Culbertson, along with many nieces and nephews. The sisters had an extremely close bond, and spoke on the phone every Sunday for hours. Her 3 sisters gave her so much strength.
Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021 at Snohomish Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Many thanks go to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County and especially to her caregiver Roger, for the comfort and support he gave to Jenette in the last months of her beautiful life.
