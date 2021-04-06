Jennifer Ann Mims

We lost a beautiful soul on Friday, April 2, 2021 due to a tragic vehicle accident. Jennifer Ann Mims was born in Billings on June 28, 1983 to Rick and Therese Mims, joining an older brother, Michael.

She attended school in Billings and received her GED in 2002. Jennifer was like a jack-of-all-trades, having worked several different jobs, from a Certified CNA to construction work.

Jennifer had her first son Domenique on Jan. 11, 2000 in Denver, CO. She was united in marriage on August 23, 2008 to the love of her life, Scott Firman, Sr. She gained two step-sons, Scotty and Austin, who was joined by Ax, born Feb. 16, 2006. Unfortunately, Scott Sr. passed away on March 6, 2009. Jennifer's daughter Maliah was born Feb. 1, 2011. In 2013 Jennifer met James (Joe) Streitz and they were married on August 19, 2019. They enjoyed several good years together.

In the last years of her life, Jennifer struggled and faced many trials and tribulations; however, she always tried to live by the motto, ‘Live, Laugh, Love'. She always made sure her kids, who were her passion, had what they needed. She was an amazing friend and partner to James who will miss her very much. Jennifer remained a very strong woman and always did what she thought was right.