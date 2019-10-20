Jennifer (Grove) Holycross passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct., 16, 2019 and was welcomed in heaven as a beautiful angel, free of pain. Her greatest love and inspiration besides, family and friends, was her love for music.
We are blessed beyond measure for the impact she had on our lives. She loved fiercely, and was loved fiercely in return. Her soul was beautiful, her heart enormous, her laugh infectious. She was a generous person who always helped others and never asked for anything in return.
Jennifer faced many challenges throughout her life and hit those challenges head on. There are no words to express the loss felt by her family and many friends.
Jennifer is survived by her son Jake Davis (Lisa), her beloved grandchildren Aiden and Amber, her brother Jeff Grove (Rozanne), sister Laurie (Todd), sister Lisa Rader (Rod), her brother in law Sean Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for November 8th from 5-8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.
If desired, donations can be made in Jennifer’s name to Angel Horses, PO Box 20797, Billings, MT 59104.
'And I think to myself, what a wonderful world' - Louis Armstrong
