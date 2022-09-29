Jennifer Lynn Verhaeghe

Jennifer Verhaeghe (Leadaman), age 53 passed away peacefully with family by her side after a 3-year battle with cancer. Jen was a loving partner to Eric Finstad and loving mother to her two daughters, Chloe Verhaeghe of Kirksville, MO, and Natalie Verhaeghe of Richardson, TX.

Jen was born in Sherman, TX on October 3, 1968, baptized at First Lutheran Church in Sherman Texas, and started school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Sherman, TX. She moved to Taipei, Taiwan where she lived for four years before returning to Garland, TX where she confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ at Ascension Lutheran Church in 1983. She graduated from North Garland High School in 1986 and Texas Lutheran College in 1990 with a BS in Marketing.

She married Anthony (Tony) Verhaeghe on December 13, 1993. They lived in Austin, TX for a while and later divorced.

While in Texas, Jen took pride in being a Texas State Champion second degree black belt, and also played flute in the Austin Philharmonic. Jennifer worked in the insurance business in Austin, TX and later moved to Billings, MT in 2016 where she continued her work in the employee benefits insurance business.

While in Montana, she met Eric Finstad, the love of her life. Jen had a breathtaking smile, contagious spirit, and a loving heart. She was Eric's perfect. She loved having fun and lived life for the next adventure together with Eric. Jen made a choice every day to be happy, courageous, and loving. Her joy was to lay out in the sun on a beach with a cocktail, and of course Eric. She was the most welcoming and generous person, and everyone felt loved by her. Eric and Jen's adventures frequently took them boating, traveling to Maui, Yellowstone, Seattle, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, and of course renting a summer home on Flathead Lake. Jen and Eric had a saying: "Always be dating!"

Jennifer was preceded in death by her older brother, Christopher Ray Leadaman and her mother, Ray Lynn Leadaman (McMath). She is survived by her father, Albert Leadaman of Gladewater, TX, her brother William Leadaman of White Oak, TX, her niece, Nicole Leadaman and her two daughters, Chloe & Natalie Verhaeghe.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, in Billings, at the Yellowstone Country Club.