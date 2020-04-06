Jennifer Penning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jennifer (Jen) Penning was born October 22, 1972 in Livingston, Montana. She passed away on March 28, 2020, in Butte after a long battle with colon cancer.

Jen had many passions in her life but her greatest loves were her family, her animals, travel and her motorcycle.

Jen is survived by her parents Steve Penning and Rynee and Harold Stewart; her big brother Derek, and her little sister Maria. She leaves behind her children: Stephanie, Dann, Tasha, and Jeremy; and her two grandsons, Karson and Mylo.

Jen's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Easter Seals/Goodwill Hospice, Father Patrick Barretta, and Axelson's Funeral Home for all the love, care and support given to Jen and her family in her final days.

Ride free, Jen.

