Jennifer Penning

Jennifer (Jen) Penning was born October 22, 1972 in Livingston, Montana. She passed away on March 28, 2020, in Butte after a long battle with colon cancer.
Jen had many passions in her life but her greatest loves were her family, her animals, travel and her motorcycle.
Jen is survived by her parents Steve Penning and Rynee and Harold Stewart; her big brother Derek, and her little sister Maria. She leaves behind her children: Stephanie, Dann, Tasha, and Jeremy; and her two grandsons, Karson and Mylo.
Jen's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Easter Seals/Goodwill Hospice, Father Patrick Barretta, and Axelson's Funeral Home for all the love, care and support given to Jen and her family in her final days.
Ride free, Jen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.