Jerald "Jerry" Emery Schimetz, 80, passed away peacefully April 27, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy; always exploring what is over the top of the next hill.

He is survived by his adoring spouse of 55 years, Donna; children, Carla (Mike) Marcotte, Brenda Schimetz, Jason (Amelia) Schimetz and Kimberly (Ken) Lewis; and his eight amazing grandchildren. Honoring Jerry's request, no funeral services will be held at this time; however, a celebration of his life is planned for early summer. For full obituary please see www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.