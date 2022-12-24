Jerald William Fry was born January 8, 1947 to Bill and Bernice Fry. He died on December 11, of a cardiac arrest at his home in Billings. He graduated from Billings schools. Jerry is survived by his daughter Keri Fox, of Las Vegas, NV; brother Robert (Denyce); sister Colleen (Ed) Kriskovich; nephews Kevin, Craig, and Chad Kriskovich; nieces Christie MacDonald, Kelly Hogan, Rainey Schmeideke, and Daisy Fry.
A memorial service will be held at Prairie Towers apartments on January 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
