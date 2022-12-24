 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Jerald William Fry

  • 0
Jerald William Fry

Jerald William Fry was born January 8, 1947 to Bill and Bernice Fry. He died on December 11, of a cardiac arrest at his home in Billings. He graduated from Billings schools. Jerry is survived by his daughter Keri Fox, of Las Vegas, NV; brother Robert (Denyce); sister Colleen (Ed) Kriskovich; nephews Kevin, Craig, and Chad Kriskovich; nieces Christie MacDonald, Kelly Hogan, Rainey Schmeideke, and Daisy Fry.

A memorial service will be held at Prairie Towers apartments on January 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News