Jere Ann Sherman Bear passed away on Jan. 17. Jere was born on Oct. 26, 1951 to Gene and Vera Sherman. Jere graduated from Billings West High School in 1969 and married Louis Garcia in Oct. of 1969. Jere worked for the National Park Service in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Jere gave birth to her son Toby Max Garcia on March 7, 1974, in Billings, Montana. Several years later Jere married Shane Bear and together they ran Old Farm Kennels in Florence, Montana. Seven years ago, Jere moved to Indiana to be closer to her son. Jere's son Toby and her father Gene preceded her in death. Jere is survived by her mother Vera Sherman of Billings and her brother Steve Sherman of Joliet. Jere will be dearly missed by her family and friends. There is no memorial at this time.