Jeremy Belleville

Jeremy married Amanda on July 17th, 2016, in Bozeman, MT. They first met in 2013 when Amanda began working at the same restaurant that Jeremy had been working as a bartender for a few years. It was by no means love at first sight; but despite their best efforts, they fell madly in love and were best friends ever since. They welcomed Piper Joy on September 20th, 2018, and Renly Ray on December 23rd, 2019.

Jeremy was one of those people that you only meet once in a lifetime. He loved his wife and children fiercely and preferred to spend his days watching movies, cooking, or spending time outside with them. Jeremy was a sensitive soul who cared deeply for others and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who asked (or didn't ask) for it. Those who were blessed to have Jeremy in their lives, even if only for a moment, are sure to never forget his smile - it lit up the room. His goofy sense of humor would make you laugh on the saddest of days, and he had some pretty epic dance moves. He was so proud of his daughter, Piper and son, Renly: Piper for her fierce, independent spirit and artistic abilities and Renly's, soft, caring soul that was apparent early on in his life and a testament to the love shown to him by his father. Jeremy was a true friend, a loving son, and advocate for any who were struggling. He will be greatly missed and truly never forgotten.