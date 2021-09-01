Jeremy J. Norby

He met a farm girl from Lambert on the Ferris wheel at the Richland County Fair, and we married on July 12, 2002. Three beautiful children came next – Ella, Ave, and Beckett. Jeremy was unbelievably proud of his kids and took every chance to brag about them. We had a messy, chaotic, happy life chasing them and their activities.

My husband was an amazing guy, with so many talents and gifts. Jeremy could sell anything to anybody, especially if he believed in whatever it was he was selling. And he definitely believed in insurance!

Jeremy was a connector. He genuinely connected with everyone he met and made them feel important. He had a special talent for connecting people to other people. He loved his role at Seitz Insurance, as it allowed him to travel across the beautiful State of Montana and visit with his friends in every town, sending me numerous pictures along the way.

Jeremy was so smart. I loved debating things with him and getting his take on issues or listening to his discussions with friends over beers. He made us all think in new ways and had endless ideas to share.