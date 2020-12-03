Jeremy Walker Eastman

Squish attended schools in Lodge Grass and graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 2006. While there he participated in football and basketball. He was the homecoming King and enjoyed his title. He attended Little Big Horn College but singing at powwows was his life for a few years before settling in North Dakota with his sister Heather and Dovey Likes Eagle. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Michigan Wolverine fan from the time he was a little boy. Squish was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He was outgoing and enjoyed being with his many friends and family. He loved his nieces and nephews and would spoil them and give them back to their parents. He was the best uncle to them. He liked to play hand games and was a member of the Big Horn, River Crow and Black Lodge teams. While with the Big Horn team he took high point man two years in a row and was coach for the Big Horn Seniors. Squish was the fifth guesser when the Black Lodge Team won the Championship. He was champion Medicine Man as a River Crow. A good friend Murphy Young Bird from North Dakota donated a horse in honor of Squish to be awarded the next year to the 5th guesser. He was an active member of the Native American Church and participated in Peyote meetings. He made many lasting friends around the fire. He loved to tie drum with his brothers and friends. He was a Sundancer and went into the Pryor Sundance many times. He was given his great grandfather Henry's song and paint by his grandfather Ray. While living in North Dakota in 2014, he took first place in the North Dakota Dart competition. Jeremy earned his CDL and Heavy Equipment Operator from Kicking Horse and this took many places across the United States. He went from the east coast to the west coast and from the northern border to the southern border. He enjoyed driving rigs on the highways and byways.