Jerome “Jerry” Kettenacker, 77, of Billings, Montana, passed away, March 12, 2022. He was born in 1944, in Watertown, Minnesota, to Alvin “Bud” and Ruth (Mueller) Kettenacker.

After graduation from Watertown H.S. in 1963, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1964. He served from 1964 to 1968 and remained in the reserves until 1970. After his duties he moved to Billings, Montana and married Jane Kaufmann in 1976. They welcomed their son Tyrel “Ty” Kettenacker in 1982. He divorced in 2005. He was employed by the City of Billings Public Library from 1988 until his retirement in 2009.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and watching his grandson play baseball. He never missed an opportunity to tell a story involving cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his Son Tyrel (Candice) Kettenacker; Sister Janice Beise; Grandson Logan Kettenacker; Nieces and Nephews.

A funeral service and burial will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery 55 Buffalo Trl Rd. in Laurel, Montana. Following will be a celebration of life at FOE 313 W Main St., Laurel, MT.