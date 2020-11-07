Jerrid S. Johnson, 41, died Nov. 1, 2020, after a long illness. Jerrid is now in peace with his Savior our Lord. Born to Steven and Susan Johnson at Castle Air Force Base, Merced, California August 15, 1978. Jerrid grew up in Lynnwood, Washington then moved to Billings and graduated from Senior High School. Jerrid loved playing sports in his younger years. He excelled at baseball and football. He loved his children and they will greatly miss him.
Jerrid is survived by his wife, Amy Stevenson and children, Xaden Johnson Bailey, Taylor M. Johnson and Jordyn S. Johnson. He is survived by his Father, Steven R. Johnson, Mother, Susan K. Johnson and is survived by his three brothers, Aaron S. Johnson (Becky), Brandon R. Johnson and Curtis M. Johnson (Mary), Jason (Selleca) Nagy, eight nieces and nephews. Jerrid is also survived by his Grandmother, Sally Fredenburg and Aunts, Diana (Ken) Zentz, Jeannette Binns, Christina Raya, Shirley Moriarty, Linda (Ken) Greenberg, Sandy (Troy) Felkins, His Uncles Kenny Fredenburg and Richard (Delinda) Fredenburg, Richard (Jackie) Johnson and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Stan Fredenburg, Grandfather, Louis Johnson and Grandmother Billie Johnson, Aunt Billie Benko and his Uncle James Johnson.
Jerrid you are at peace now. We love you so very much and will always remember you. Our Son, you will be greatly missed. Peace for you always.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be Private and we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The funeral mass will be livestreamed at https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/ on Thursday Nov. 12.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.