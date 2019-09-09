A beautiful soul, mother, grandmother and friend gained her angel wings held close by her daughter Tracy and granddaughter Piper on Sept. 7, 2019. Jerrine Huston was born on April 7, 1930 to Jerry and Fannie Dean. She was born in Fairview later moving to Sydney, Billings, Kansas and Nebraska. She was blessed to have a best friend in her sister Gloria and the two of them made memories and laughter like no other. She married Wally Huston after high school and they adopted two very lucky babies, Tom and Tracy. Her biggest goal in life as she said many times was just to be the best mom. With unconditional love, support and Godly wisdom that was accomplished and more. After her divorce she moved back to Billings and worked as a Federal Court clerk for many years. Her co-workers became her very best friends and she loved them dearly. She belonged to many different bridge clubs and so many wonderful friends were made in those clubs. PEO was a very special part of her life and she treasured her sisters in Chapter BL very much. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and like her children she never missed a single performance, game, concert or anything they ever did. They always knew Grammie was in the stands! In later years Alzheimers took most of her precious memories and she decided that Westpark Village would be her next home. What a perfect decision that was. She later moved to their memory care thrived and was a constant source of joy for them, A very special thank you to Rose, Maria, Margie, Cindy, Kim, Jessica, and Mariah and the rest of the Westpark staff. Your exceptional love and care for her was incredible. She knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was loved by you all.
Jerrine is survived by her daughter Tracy Stanaway her favorite son-in-law Scott, her grandchildren Piper, Stori and Payton Stanaway and grandson Chris Huston. She is also survived by her nephew Dick Brickley his wife Hoa, and niece in law Connie Brickley. Joining her in heaven are her beloved son Tom, her dear sister Gloria, her mother and father, her nephew David and niece Diane.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. at Michelotti and Sawyer’s. A reception will follow.
Mom, a piece of my heart will be forever missing but I am so glad you’re in the arms of Jesus right now. Thank you for loving us all so deeply. Rest In Peace my beautiful mom. I love you.
