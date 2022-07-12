Jerrlyn "Jeri" Ann Keeland, 76, of Missoula passed away March 30, due to complications related to Parkinson's disease at Edgewood Memory Care where she was well taken care of by staff in spite of pandemic staffing issues.

She was born on May 15, 1945, in Jordan Montana, to Jim and Margaret Viall. As a young girl she lived with her grandparents on the family ranch while her parents established several businesses in Jordan. She loved to tell the story of riding on her grandmother's wheelchair as they imagined traveling to San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge. We can imagine that Jeri is back riding that wheelchair with her grandmother while being pulled by a team of beautiful butterflies. That wheelchair is now in the GC Museum.

Jeri attended the Garfield County school system, graduating in 1963 and then attended EMC Billings. Following graduation from EMC, Jeri worked in the business office at Sacred Heart Hospital in Miles City, Montana, subsequently, working as an insurance specialist wherever the family moved to until her retirement in 2007.

While living in Miles City, she met her forever soulmate of nearly 50 years in Richard (Dick) Keeland. On November 30, 1974, they married in a private ceremony at the Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. They resided in Miles City until moving to Hardin in 1979, Billings in 1986, and finally settling in Missoula in 1988.

She enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, and reading. She especially loved visiting with anyone. A loving wife, mother, and friend she could always be counted on for a bright smile and big hug. She will be remembered for her ability to make friends with everyone she met - often finding out that there were unimagined connections in the past.

Survivors include her husband, Richard, Missoula and Anaconda; daughter, Deb and wife Jenna, Yacolt, WA; son, Rich and his family: Amy, Soren and Bodhi, Anaconda, MT; two brothers: Jim (Heather), Polson, MT, and Tom (Karen), Billings, MT; niece, Jimi (Brandon); and great-niece, Peyton. She is also survived by her aunt, Birdie Walshe; and preceded in death by uncle, Jerry Walshe - both of whom were special to her. Jeri had many other extended family members and friends in Montana who were close at various times in her life that she loved greatly, as well as special friends throughout the U.S. that she treasured. Of special note, her "adopted" daughter, Courtney, was and has been, a tremendous source of support for Jeri and Richard throughout her illness.