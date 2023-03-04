Jerry A. Fitch, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly February 20. He was born January 27, 1961, in Billings to Robert E. and Margie A. Fitch.
He is survived by his wife Leah, children Alicia, Amanda, David, Jenna, Tiffany, Brandy, and Brittany, 20 grandchildren, dad Robert E. Fitch, sister Deb (Lyle), brothers Curtis (Melody) and Tom (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
His full obituary can be viewed at: https://www.justcremationmt.com/obituaries?name=jerry-allen-fitch
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.