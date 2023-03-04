Jerry A. Fitch, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly February 20. He was born January 27, 1961, in Billings to Robert E. and Margie A. Fitch.

He is survived by his wife Leah, children Alicia, Amanda, David, Jenna, Tiffany, Brandy, and Brittany, 20 grandchildren, dad Robert E. Fitch, sister Deb (Lyle), brothers Curtis (Melody) and Tom (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

His full obituary can be viewed at: https://www.justcremationmt.com/obituaries?name=jerry-allen-fitch