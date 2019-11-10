Jerry B. Scherer, MSgt USMC (Ret), 89, of Billings passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born June 20, 1930, in Evanston, IL and raised in Plankinton, SD.
Jerry enlisted in the USMC in 1947 and proudly served for 21 years, retiring in 1968 as a Master Sergeant. He served several tours in Korea and Vietnam. The discipline, patriotism, and dedication to family he learned in the Marines never left him.
Upon his retirement from the Marine Corps, Jerry and his wife Katherine moved their family to Billings where they raised three children. Jerry worked as a heavy diesel mechanic for many years at Motor Power Equipment. He was a great friend and neighbor.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry P. (Jennifer) Scherer; daughter, Christina Parker; daughter Wendy (Buck) Cassidy; seven grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim (Babe) Boyd; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 with the Vigil (Celebration of Life) at 6 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Mass will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. The burial with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, with a reception from 2-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 6774 in Billings Heights. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
