Jerry Bragg, 76, went to Heaven on May 24, 2020, with his children at his side.
Jerry was born Oct. 1, 1943. Jerry married Marilyn K. Miller in 1963, and had two children, Christie J. Bragg and Russell D. Bragg. They moved to Wapiti, Wyoming, in 1973 and then to Cody in 1977. Jerry co-owned and operated plumbing & heating businesses for forty years. Jerry was always helping people fix things and had a real talent for repairing campers. Jerry was an avid fisherman and spent most weekends camping and fishing.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter Christie Bragg, son Russ (Jennifer) Bragg, grandsons Brian (Joely) Bragg, Zachary Bragg and great-grandsons Ryder, and Finley. Surviving siblings are Lawrence Bragg and Barbara Anderson and also brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lindell & Janet Miller and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents, a brother and two older sisters, and his twin sister.
Celebration of Life Services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, June 1st at 10:30 a.m. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.