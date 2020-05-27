Jerry Bragg
Jerry Bragg, 76, went to Heaven on May 24, 2020, with his children at his side.

Jerry was born Oct. 1, 1943. Jerry married Marilyn K. Miller in 1963, and had two children, Christie J. Bragg and Russell D. Bragg. They moved to Wapiti, Wyoming, in 1973 and then to Cody in 1977. Jerry co-owned and operated plumbing & heating businesses for forty years. Jerry was always helping people fix things and had a real talent for repairing campers. Jerry was an avid fisherman and spent most weekends camping and fishing.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter Christie Bragg, son Russ (Jennifer) Bragg, grandsons Brian (Joely) Bragg, Zachary Bragg and great-grandsons Ryder, and Finley. Surviving siblings are Lawrence Bragg and Barbara Anderson and also brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lindell & Janet Miller and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents, a brother and two older sisters, and his twin sister.

Celebration of Life Services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, June 1st at 10:30 a.m. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com

