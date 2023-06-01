SIDNEY — Services are pending. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Jerry David Cornelia, 68 of Sidney, MT, left us unexpectedly and far too soon, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center.

Jerry was born August 30, 1954, to Wilbur Otto Cornelia and June Fay (Mavity) Cornelia in Sidney, the third of six children.

Jerry had many friends in the Billings art community and throughout Montana.

Jerry is survived by brothers: Gary (Derick Paredes) Cornelia, Darrel Cornelia and sister, Sharon Cornelia Shackelford; nieces: Becky (Kris) Yonts, Tedra Cornelia, Michelle Jundt, Leeana and Laraya Shackelford; nephews: Glenn Dotson and Landon Shackelford.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Otto and Bertha Cornelia; grandparents: Glenn Sr. and Eleanor Mavity; parents: Wilbur and June Cornelia; sister, Kathleen Cornelia Dotson; brother, Donn Cornelia; great-nephew, Ryly Verhasselt.

Memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelters. A celebration of life will be planned for the future.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and expressed their love for Jerry.