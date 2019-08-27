{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Dean Small, age 66, of Busby, passed away on August 26, 2019. A wake will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Family Home. Funeral Services will be at the Busby School on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Red Hill Ranch Cemetery in Kirby. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Load entries