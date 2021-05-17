Funeral services for Jerry deMontigny, 72-year-old former Buffalo resident who passed away early Friday morning at the Johnson County Health Care Center, will be held Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com The funeral will be livestreamed from the funeral home website.