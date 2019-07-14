{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry E. Cooney, of Park City, passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2019. Jerry was born August 5, 1946, in Billings to Mae and Clark Cooney. One of nine children, Jerry went to school in Joliet, graduating in 1965. Jerry was drafted shortly after into the Navy as a Seabee and served in Vietnam. He then deployed to Antarctica in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1968. Jerry started working for MDU following his service and married his long-time love, Lori Schmidt May 17, 1969. Together, during their 50 years, they had two children, Tami and Todd, and six grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Jerry cherished helping others, volunteering at the St. Vincent Hospital during retirement. Jerry was deeply patriotic, belonged to the Laurel V.F.W Post 3177, and participated in Honor Guard. He was a dedicated Locomotives fan, attending sporting events regularly. Jerry enjoyed trail riding in the mountains, hunting, and above all else spending time with family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Clark; siblings, Clinton, Sheryl, Tom, Theodore, and Stan. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Tami (Kelly) Burke of Glasgow; grandchildren, Zach, Haley (Connor), and Nik; son, Todd (Shere) Cooney of Laurel; grandchildren, Madison, Molly, and Maggie; sisters, Sue Bratlie, Nancy Zier; brother, Stephen Cooney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the First Congregational Church, located at 506 S. 5th St., Laurel, MT on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

