 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Eugene Gibson

  • 0

Jerry Eugene Gibson, 72, passed away Saturday, March 12 in DeRidder, LA. Jerry passed away form Covid complications.

Jerry was born March 19, 1949 in Billings to Jerry and Phyllis Gibson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Yoyo), son Jerry Eugene Jr., and daughter Kris Ann, sisters Victoria Grisham, Bernardine Grays, Peggy Myers, Terry Gibson and Becky Ham, best friends Harvey and Ramona Eldridge and Andy Hilario and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by father, mother and brothers, Randy and Jerry Gibson Jr.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to talk to customer service in an effective way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News