Jerry Hart Jones died on Feb. 24 with his family by his side. He was born on Jan. 6, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Earl William Jones and Margaret Catherine Hart.

While in high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve, following in the footsteps of his two brothers. He served on active duty from 1955 to ‘57, primarily in the print shop of a destroyer tender, USS Frontier (AD-25), alternating between Long Beach, California, and Yokosuka, Japan. He rejoined the active reserve upon release from active duty and eventually made Chief Petty Officer. He was commissioned and retired after over 29 years of service with the rank of Commander. He was a Life Member of the Fleet Reserve Association.

He married the love of his life, Edna Ann Jacobs, on May 10, 1958, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska, Edna’s hometown. They were married for nearly 65 years and raised five children: Cindy Williams, Helena; Kevin Jones, Fort Collins, Colorado; Cathy Novak and husband Kurt, Helena; Steve Jones, Billings; and Cheryl Fenhaus and husband Jason, Billings. They have 11 grandchildren.

He graduated in 1968 from the now-named University of Nebraska at Omaha, with a BSBA degree. He began work in the audit department of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. and became a CPA. He changed to the tax department and transferred to the Billings office in 1975. In 1978, he began work as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Security Federal Savings and Loan Assn., now Western Security Bank.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by rosary at 6:30 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

Memorials may be made to the Heart Association, Food Bank, Billings Catholic Schools Foundation, or charity of your choice.

For full obituary, see www.michelottisawyers.com.